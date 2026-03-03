Latest News

Friday night, February 27, Trooper Jon Villanueva was patrolling US 231 near Dale. Trooper Villanueva stopped a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado for speeding. Trooper Villanueva approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Alejandro Avila. While speaking with Avila, Trooper Villanueva observed visible signs of impairment. Avila was transported to Dale Police Department in Dale for a chemical test. Avila was arrested and transported to the Spencer County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Alejandro Avila, 34, Evansville, IN.

Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

On By Joey Rehl

