Early Saturday morning, February 28, Trooper Nathan Teusch was working I64 near Leavenworth when he observed a vehicle make unsafe lane movements. Trooper Teusch stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Taniel Hall. While speaking to Hall, officers recognized indicators of criminal activity. Hall also showed visible signs of impairment. During a search of the vehicle, suspected marijuana was located. Hall was transported to Crawford County Jail for a chemical test. Hall was arrested and is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Taniel D. Hall, 34, Owenton, KY.

Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law