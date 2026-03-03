Latest News

Evansville Man Arrested for OWI Following Traffic Stop Near Dale Unsafe Lane Movement Results In Arrest of Kentucky Man for OVWI Dubois County to Participate in Statewide Tornado Drill March 10 Conversation on St. Paul to be Held by Sisters of St. Benedict Holland United Methodist Church Farmers Market Accepting Vendor Applications

Early Saturday morning, February 28, Trooper Nathan Teusch was working I64 near Leavenworth when he observed a vehicle make unsafe lane movements. Trooper Teusch stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Taniel Hall. While speaking to Hall, officers recognized indicators of criminal activity. Hall also showed visible signs of impairment. During a search of the vehicle, suspected marijuana was located. Hall was transported to Crawford County Jail for a chemical test. Hall was arrested and is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Taniel D. Hall, 34, Owenton, KY.

Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post