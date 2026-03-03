Dubois County residents are encouraged to prepare for the upcoming severe weather season as March 8–14, 2026, has been designated Severe Weather Preparedness Week across the Indiana. The annual observance is designed to raise public awareness about tornado safety and the actions to take during severe storms.

As part of the week’s activities, a Statewide Tornado Exercise will take place Tuesday, March 10, at approximately 10:15 a.m. EDT. The drill is coordinated in partnership with the National Weather Service, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the Indiana Department of Education, and the Indiana State Police.

Dubois County will participate in the exercise, and all outdoor warning sirens throughout the county — including those in the City of Jasper — will be activated as part of the test. If severe weather poses an actual threat on March 10, the exercise will be postponed until March 11. There will be no evening drill.

Emergency management officials say participation in the annual exercise helps strengthen tornado preparedness plans and increases awareness of severe weather safety procedures at schools, businesses, and households.

Residents are also encouraged to consider purchasing a NOAA weather radio to receive immediate alerts when warnings are issued. The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency offers programming assistance for Midland NOAA weather radios, model WR-120, for county residents.

The overall goal of Severe Weather Preparedness Week is to reduce the potential for injuries and loss of life during tornadoes and other dangerous storms this season.

For additional information, residents may contact Dubois County Emergency Management at 812-482-2202.