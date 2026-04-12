On April 10, 2026, Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) celebrated the official ribbon cutting of its Women’s Health Center, a significant investment designed to enhance access to comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care for women across southwestern Indiana.

Hospital leadership, providers, staff and community members gathered for the ribbon cutting to celebrate this milestone and recognize DCH’s continued investment in local healthcare. Among those in attendance were Governor Mike Braun, Deaconess Health System CEO Shawn McCoy, and Indiana Hospital Association President Scott Tittle.

Located on the second floor of Daviess Community Hospital (located at 1314 East Walnut Street in Washington), the Women’s Health Center brings together a full spectrum of services in one location, including gynecology, obstetrics and maternity care, a Level II nursery, ultrasound, mammography, and DEXA. The center is designed to provide a seamless, coordinated experience for patients at every stage of life.

The expansion also supports the continued growth of DCH’s women’s health team, including the addition of board-certified OB-GYN providers Dr. Michael Ryskin and Dr. Sonya Williams. These additions further strengthen access to prenatal care, labor and delivery services, and ongoing gynecologic care for patients throughout the region.

The Women’s Health Center features modern, patient-centered spaces designed for comfort, privacy, and efficiency. By bringing services together under one roof, DCH is improving coordination between providers and simplifying the patient experience.

The investment comes at a critical time for rural healthcare, as across the country, many hospitals have reduced or eliminated maternity services due to financial pressures and workforce shortages. Since 2020, more than 120 rural hospitals have closed or announced plans to close their labor and delivery units, including 13 in Indiana alone.

All services at the Women’s Health Center can be scheduled by calling 812-254-5985; providing patients with a single, convenient point of access for care. For more information about the Women’s Health Center, visit dchosp.org.