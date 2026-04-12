(From left): Ryan Heim (Springs Valley), SEVP & CFO, Dianna Land (Springs Valley), SEVP & COO , J. Craig Buse (Springs Valley), President & CEO , Amber Van Til (IBA), President & CEO, Diann Verkamp (Springs Valley), VP & Risk Officer, and Ayla Lindsey (Springs Valley), Marketing & Executive Coordinator.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has been honored as a Five Star Member of the Indiana Bankers Association (IBA).

The award was presented on Thursday, April 9, 2026, by IBA President & CEO Amber Van Til, in recognition of Springs Valley’s Association involvement throughout 2025.

This Five Star Member designation recognizes IBA-member banks who demonstrate outstanding commitment to the Association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.

The Indiana Bankers Association supports Indiana banking through issues analysis, professional education, and products and services that enhance member banks’ ability to serve their communities.