Flu season off to dangerous start

Flu season is here. And it is getting a fast, and dangerous start.

At this time, there are three flu-related deaths in the state, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Although no deaths have been reported in Dubois County so far this season, Dubois County Health Department Administrative Director, Jo-Ann Spaulding, says you should never let your guard down.

According to Spaulding, those who have a weak immune system are at the highest risk.

Spaulding says it’s important to act now. The Dubois County Health Department has daily vaccine clinics Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 11:00 am and from 1:00 to 3:30 pm.

To see a list of Late Night Clinics, and for more information about their vaccine clinics, head to duboiscountyin.org.

And if you do get the flu, Spaulding says you need to rest, relax, and just stay home.

For more information about flu prevention, head to the Indiana State Department of Health Website.