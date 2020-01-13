Marian Hopf, age 89 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at Noon on , 2020 at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Marian was born in St. Anthony, Indiana on , 1930 to Clement and Catherine (Haas) Hasenour. She married Thomas A. Hopf on , 1951 in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana.

She worked with her husband Tom on the family farm and home construction, she also served as the secretary and treasurer for Americana Woodworking.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper and their St. Ann’s Sodality. She was also a member of the VFW Post #673 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed flower and landscape gardening, quilting, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are her husband, Thomas Hopf of Jasper, two sons, Gary Hopf (Sara), Stephen Hopf (Julie), one daughter, Sharon Sander (Jerry), all of Jasper, twelve grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two sisters, LaVerne Begle (Hilary), Ferdinand, and Kathy Kluemper (Don), Huntingburg.

Preceding her in death was one son, Ricky Alan Hopf, three sisters, Dorothy Mae Blessinger, Dolores Wehr, and Margie Rasche, and three brothers, Jerome “Romie”, Allen, and Robert L. Hasenour.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marian Hopf will be held at 9:30 a.m. on , 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on , 2020 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The St. Ann’s Sodality will pray the rosary at 2:45 p.m. The VFW Post #673 will perform a memorial service at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com