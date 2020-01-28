Paul T. Wilmes, 62, of Jasper passed away Sunday January 26th at Brookside Village in Jasper. Paul was born November 16, 1957 in Huntingburg to Dennis J. & Sarah (Woebkenberg) Wilmes. He was united in marriage to Terry A. Jones on November 17, 1990 in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hayesville.

Paul was a financial analyst for Kimball Electronics in Jasper for 39 years. He was a member of St. Ferdinand Church. He received a bachelor’s degree from USI and was a Certified Public Accountant. He was a member of TKE fraternity and was a member of Indiana CPA Association. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, rock & roll music, and cooking with his beloved wife Terry. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Indianapolis Colts fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Terry A. Wilmes, two sons, James Wilmes of Jasper and Jared Wilmes of Tell City. His mother, Sarah Wilmes of Ferdinand. Two brothers, Jeff (Laurie) Wilmes and Wes (Jody) Wilmes both of Evansville. One sister, Jackie “Bert” Hunt of Georgetown, In. Three grandchildren, Gabriel Wilmes, Ivy Wilmes, and Grace Wilmes. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Dennis J. Wilmes in 2011.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM January 30, 2020 in Saint Ferdinand Church with burial to be held at a later date in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 8:00 PM Wednesday and from 7 to 9:30 AM Thursday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. A word of advice from Paul, “My final advice to you … Never clean a parakeet cage with a vacuum cleaner.” Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.