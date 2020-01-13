Sylvester Lindauer, 78, of St. Meinrad, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville on Wednesday, January 8th. Sylvester was born January 7, 1942 in St. Meinrad to Hugo and Lucille (Wiederkehr) Lindauer. He married Myrna Feltner on April 20, 1963 in St. Paul Catholic Church in Tell City. Sylvester was a retired coal miner. He also worked at St. Meinrad Co-Op and drove a school bus for many years. He served in the National Guard and was a member of the St. Meinrad American Legion. Sylvester was a member of St. Meinrad Catholic Church. He enjoyed construction work, farming, tractors and playing cards with family and friends. Sylvester is survived by his wife, Myrna Lindauer of St. Meinrad; two sons, Robert (Gucci) Lindauer of Everett, WA and Mark (Angela) Lindauer of Norfolk, VA; two daughters, LaDonna (Kirk) Mathena and Brenda (Tim) Boehm both of Ferdinand; one sister, Rosie (Werner) Bender of Jasper; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Sylvester was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Lindauer and a sister, Marion Harpenau. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM CT Thursday, January 16th in St. Meinrad Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. St. Meinrad American Legion Post 366 will conduct military graveside rights. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15th from 3-7:00 PM CT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Thursday at the church from 9:00 AM CT until time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Meinrad American Legion Post 366. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfunerlhome.com

