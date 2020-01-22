Veronica C. “Fronie” Hochgesang, age 96 of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 9:05 p.m. on , 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Fronie was born in Schnellville, Indiana on , 1923 to Joseph and Mathilda (Gunselman) Brosmer. She married August X. Hochgesang on , 1941 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on , 1992.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, where she was a cleaner at the church for over 35 years. She was a member of their Christian Mothers, and a recipient of the Simon Brute award and the Mother Theresa award.

Fronie was a homemaker and she cooked at the St. Anthony Community Center and the St. Anthony Elementary school.

She enjoyed cooking and baking, canning, crafts, planting flowers, playing bingo, and helping people, but her greatest joy was her family and precious grandchildren.

Surviving are seven daughters, Darlene Tuell, Huntingburg, Mary Jean “Jeannie” Begle (Jim), St. Henry, Janet Braunecker (Joseph “Junie”), St. Meinrad, Linda Hochgesang, St. Anthony, Cindy Hochgesang (Jerry Young), St. Anthony, Brenda Hochgesang, St. Anthony, and Laura Hochgesang, St. Anthony, four sons, William “Bill” Hochgesang (Carol), Clarksville, TN, Ernest “Ernie” Hochgsang (Eileen), St. Henry, Michael “Mick” Hochgesang (Tami), Birdseye, and Richard “Rick” Hochgesang (Jenny), St. Anthony, fifteen grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, with one great grandchild and one great great grandchild on the way, and one brother, Lawrence Brosmer, Schnellville.

Preceding her in death beside her husband were two son-in-laws, Charles Tuell, and Arnie Heeke, three sisters, Dorothy Messmer, Anna Mae Brosmer, and Catherine Hartings, and five brothers, Isidore, Cletus, Edward, Philip, and Joseph Brosmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Veronica C. “Fronie” Hochgesang will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on , 2020 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper. The St. Anthony Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, or to a favorite charity.

www.becherkluesner.com Online condolences may be made at