David M. Hasenour, age 49, of Ferdinand, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

He was born November 14, 1970, in Jasper, Indiana to Allen and Irma (Welp) Hasenour. He was a Southridge High School graduate and member of the St. Henry Community Club and Huntingburg Conservation Club. David was a longtime sales representative for Hoosier Business Machines in Jasper. He loved fishing, grilling, pool, softball and following his childrens’ activities. He was preceded in death by his parents.

David is survived by four children, Alexandra, Eleanor, Evelyn and Michael Hasenour, all of Huntingburg; two sisters, Sheila (James) Grass of Florida and Linda (Duane) Gehlhausen of Huntingburg; two brothers, Chris (Angie) Hasenour of Huntingburg and Tim Hasenour of Huntingburg; by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Private services for David M. Hasenour will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, with burial to follow at the St. Henry Cemetery. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to benefit David’s children c/o Nass & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com