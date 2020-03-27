Freda M. Prior, age 92, of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born December 29, 1927, in Milltown, Indiana to Gilbert and Betty (Key) Emerson. Freda was a member of Salem United Church of Christ; and owned and operated Heritage Hills Storage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Prior; her parents; one brother, Randall Emerson; by one sister and brother-in-law, Varena (Bud) Sakel.

Freda is survived by five sons, Ron (Lisa) Prior of Huntingburg, Dennis (Sharon) Prior of Huntingburg, Doug (Minta) Prior of West Jordan, Utah, Scott Prior of Saint Cloud, Florida, Todd Prior of Panama City, Florida; one sister, Patti (Dennis) Stetter of Huntingburg; one sister-in-law, Joyce Lewis of Speedway; by nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Private services for Freda M. Prior will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com