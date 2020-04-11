Branchville Correctional Facility inmate tests positive for COVID-19

A Branchville Correctional Facility inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials tell us will continue abiding by the CDC guidelines and the IDOC preparedness and response plan has been implemented.

In total, the IDOC says 23 inmates and 33 Indiana Department of Corrections Officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

These locations include:

-1 inmate at the Branchville Correctional Facility

-1 inmate at Heritage trail Correctional Facility

-7 inmates at the Indiana Women’s Prison

-9 inmates at Plainfield Correctional Facility

-1 inmate at Edinburgh Correctional Facility

-4 inmates at Westville Correctional Facility