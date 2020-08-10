Imogene R. “Jeanie” Collon, age 81, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Jeanie was born in Dubois, Indiana, on August 5, 1939, to Joseph and Verona (Rasche) Terwiske. She married Glenn Collon on May 21, 1960, in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana.

She was a 1957 graduate of Dubois High School. She then attended Lotus Lynn Beauty College in Clarksville, Indiana.

She owned and operated Jean’s Beauty Shop and started the Ceramic Shack, which she operated out of the basement of her home for many years. She also baked and decorated wedding cakes for many years.

She was a member of and served in many aspects of her community, including the Fire Department, St. Isidore Parish-St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, Girl Scouts, Little League Baseball, and the Women’s Softball League. She was also a foster parent.

She was devoted to the rosary and made many rosaries with the First communion students throughout the county.

Her hobbies throughout her life included spending time with her grandchildren, collecting Beanie Babies, playing bingo with her friends and a love for animals.

Surviving are her husband, Glenn Collon, Dubois, IN, four children, Glenda (Eddie) Reckelhoff, St. Anthony, IN, Dee Ann (John Fuhs) Hall, Dubois, IN, Tony (Jill) Collon, and Tim (Robin) Collon, both of Jasper, IN, nine grandchildren, Brandon Hall, Brady Hall, Kelsey (Quintin) Merkel, Keenan (Kirsten) Prechtel, Kamon Prechtel, Luke, Trey, Noah, and Will Collon, four great grandchildren, four sisters, Marlene Morgan, Huntingburg, IN, Judy (Ronnie) Carnes, French Lick, IN, Donna (Ed) Seal, Dubois, IN, and Marilyn Padgett, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are one grandson, Bo Hall, one son-in-law, Ernest Prechtel Jr. and two brothers, Bill and Bob Terwiske.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Imogene R. “Jeanie” Collon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.