Hoosiers encouraged to drive safe and sober during Labor Day weekend

Millions of Americans are hitting the road to celebrate Labor Day this weekend.

But when impaired drivers get behind the wheel, what seems like a simple car trip is illegal and can cause you to pay a hefty fine.

Indiana State Police Jasper Post PIO, Sergeant David Henderson, explains what state laws say about driving impaired.

“The legal limit to drive in Indiana is .08. The legal limit for anybody under 21 is 0.0. But anybody under 21 can lose their license and have to pay a fine if they are caught with a blood alcohol content of .02 or greater,” he says.

Henderson says driving impaired is not only dangerous, it can be deadly.

Just under 4,000 alcohol-impaired collisions occurred in Indiana in 2018, resulting in 83 fatalities. 48 of these collisions and one fatality occurred during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Henderson says you can prevent these accidents by planning ahead.

“If you go to a party and decide to consume alcohol, please have a plan. Designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service to get home safely,” he says.

If you notice a driver who may be drunk or impaired, Henderson explains what to do.

“If you’re out and about and you do see somebody driving aggressively, possibly driving intoxicated or have some other kind of problem, we encourage you to call 911. That’s the fastest and safest way to get ahold of the police,” Henderson says.

For more information about impaired driving, visit nhtsa.gov/drivesober.