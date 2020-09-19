Jasper High School students raising money for Summer 2022 German Exchange Trip

Jasper High School students are fundraising for their exchange trip to Germany.

Although the trip isn’t scheduled to take place until the Summer of 2022, the students are starting to raise money now with a special dinner from the Schnitzelbank.

Sonntag-Mittagessen dinner tickets are $12 each and can be purchased during a drive-thru on Sunday, September 27th from 10:30 am to 1 pm.

Dinners include a choice of fried chicken, two Bratwurst, or pulled pork and includes German Fries, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, and a Cookie.

If you would like to purchase a ticket in advance, send an email to sistercitiesofjasperin@gmail.com.