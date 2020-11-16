60-year-old Thomas H. Carie of Haysville, Indiana, passed away at 3:18 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in University of Kentucky Healthcare in Lexington, Kentucky.

Tom was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 3, 1960, to William and Diane (Heath) Carie . He married Deborah VanWinkle on November 17, 2006.

Tom was a graduate of Northeast Dubois High School.

He was previously a lineman for Electricom.

He was a member of Dubois Community Club.

He enjoyed watching his daughter play softball and practicing with her, and spending time with his grandchildren. He also liked target shooting, and enjoyed woodworking, as he created crosses out of wood and rock.

Surviving are his wife, Deb Carie, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Hailey Carie, Haysville, IN, two step daughters, Amber (Keith) Foerster, Bristow, IN, Brandi (John) Sorrells, Dubois, IN, six grandchildren, six sisters, Jacque (Glenn) Hasty, Rockport, IN, Cheryl (Andy) Hartings, Jasper, IN, Jana (Rick) Gunselman, Jasper, IN, Donna (Tim) Rasche, Dubois, IN, Kara (Jack) Engelhardt, Rockport, IN, Jill (Marty) Hoffman, Huntingburg, IN, four brothers, Terry (Diane) Carie, Dubois, IN, Michael Carie, Loogootee, IN, James (Donna) Carie, Huntingburg, IN, Jeff (Molly) Carie, Indianapolis, IN.

Preceding him in death are two brothers, Timothy Carie and Joseph Wininger.

A private family service will be held with burial to follow in Haysville Community Cemetery in Haysville, Indiana. Pastor Jason Toler will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.