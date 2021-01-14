93-year-old Betty Louise Ida Bretz, of Huntingburg, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at The Timbers of Jasper nursing home.

She was born November 7, 1927, in Portersville, Indiana, to Lawrence George and Emma Margaret (Harder) Mehne. She married Donald Charles Bretz on June 20, 1948 in Huntingburg.Betty was a homemaker; and bookkeeper at the bank. Sheenjoyed feeding the birds, gardening, and raising the most beautiful roses.Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald C.Bretz, who passed away in 2000; and two brothers, Lawrence Mehne, Jr., and Paul Herbert Mehne.

She is survived by two sons, Tom Bretz of West Chester, OH, and Joe (Susie) Bretz ofFischers, IN; one sister, Marilyn Duncan of Huntingburg; two grandchildren, Todd Bretz and Tricia Meece both of West Chester, OH; and six great-grandchildren.

There will be no services held at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com