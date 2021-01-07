84-year-old Kenneth M. Aders, of Jasper formerly, of St. Meinrad passed away Wednesday January 6, 2021 at Catherdral Health Care Center in Jasper. Kenneth was born June 7, 1936 in Bristow, Indiana to Lee and Ollie (Holman) Aders.

Kenneth was a retired farm hand and worked at the Saint Meinrad K of C. He enjoyed taking walks, country Music and baseball.

Kenneth is survived by two brothers, Gerald (Martha) Aders of St. Marks in Perry County, and Maurice (Barbara) Aders of Jasper. Five sisters, Eleanor Lasher of Evansville, Ruth Werne and Joyce Murphy both of St. Meinrad, Judy (Don) Dial of Indianapolis, and Ida Kelly of Huntingburg. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Murl, Russell, Joe and Bernard Aders.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM CDT Saturday January 9, 2021 at St. Meinrad Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 8:30 AM CDT until the time of the mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Meinrad Parish. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.