74-year-old Maria Ester Suriano, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:48 a.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Maria was born in Usulutan, El Salvador on April 1, 1946, to Rafael Durán and Jesus Alfaro. She married Abner Suriano on March 26, 2006, in Jasper, Indiana.

Maria was a homemaker and member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Maria was a very humble woman. She enjoyed feeding her birds, cooking, and reading the Bible.

Surviving are her husband, Abner J. Suriano, Jasper, IN, six children, Abner J. Suriano Jr., Jose Vicente Durán, Cristian de Jesus Durán, Rosa Maria Durán, all of Jasper, IN, Javier Alcides Durán, and Milagro de Jesus Durán, both of Cd. Hidalgo, Chiapas, MX, five grandchildren, and one brother, Juan Carlos Durán, Chiapas, MX.

Preceding her in death are her parents and one sister, Olinda Durán.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria E. Suriano will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Masks and social distancing will be required.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.