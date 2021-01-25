96-year-old Mary Elizabeth Seib, of Huntingburg, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born July 22, 1924, in Haubstadt, Indiana, to Henry and Josephine (Angermeyer) Steckler; and married Edmund J. Seib, Jr. on February 8, 1945, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Elberfeld. Mary was a homemaker and retired from Gossard Industries. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and was a Prayer Partner for Religious Education. She enjoyed cooking, canning and gardening. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund J. Seib, Jr., who died on September 17, 1986; her parents; ten siblings, Edward (Clara) Steckler, Ester (Ben) Gries, Oscar (Catherine) Steckler, infant Lewis Steckler, Irma (Julius) Bender, Sr. Mary Esther Steckler O.S.B., Viola (Bob) Scheller, Gilbert (Mary) Steckler, Margaret (Roger) Ramsey and Betty (Richard) Lefler; son-in-law, David Ewing; infant granddaughter, Lisa; and two infant great-grandchildren, Austin and Madilan.

She is survived by three children, Joetta Ewing of Sierra Madre, CA, Barbara (Richard) Birchler of Grandview, IN, and Edmund J. (Norma) Seib III of Indianapolis, IN; five siblings, Joseph (Arliene) Steckler of Haubstadt, IN, Patricia Jackson of Newburgh, IN, Harold (Laurie) Steckler of Haubstadt, Joan Martin of Newburgh, IN, and Donald (Betty) Steckler of Haubstadt, IN; brother-in-law, Richard Seib of Daylight, IN; by (13) grandchildren, (31) great-grandchildren, (4) great-great-grandchildren, and hundreds of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Seib will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Biju Thomas

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the Sisters of Saint Benedict Monastery Immaculate Conception.