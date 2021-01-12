72-year-old Patsy Lue Schmidt, of Jasper, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital, Evansville.

She was born April 14, 1948, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Howard Franklin and Vanna Mae (Gilbert) McCombs. She married Eugene Schmidt on June 30, 1973 in Jasper. Patsy was a devoted daycare provider for many years. She enjoyed traveling, family genealogy, reading and had a soft spot in her heart for animals. Patsy was an only child to deaf parents. She used her sign language skills to aid people in the community whenever she was called on. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Schmidt of Jasper; two daughters, DeAnna (Jeff) Bounds of Huntingburg and Debbie (Steve) Brescher of Jasper; a son, Bradley (Audrey) Schmidt of Jasper; two stepdaughters, Joyce “Lynn” Schmidt of Jasper, Diane Lewis of Shelburn; stepson, Mike Schmidt of Shelburn; 9 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid restrictions, private services will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home with burial in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements.