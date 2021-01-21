79-year-old Robert C. Taylor, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Jasper Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center.

Robert was born in Richmond, Virginia on January 28, 1941, to Billie Ray and Elizabeth (Rainbolt) Taylor. He married Susan Gosman on November 26, 1966, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Robert graduated from Kokomo High School. He went on to receive his Bachelors Degree at the University of Evansville in 1966. He spent four years at Kinchelo, Michigan Air Force base. There he was NCOIC of the base gym. He ran all of the intramural programs; he was the assistant basketball coach and the head softball coach at the Air Base. After serving in the Air Force, he received his masters degree and Education Specialist Degree from Ball State University.

Robert spent his entire career in education serving in Indiana at the following cities; Rushville, Winamac, Rossville, Richmond, Greenwood and Wabash. He began as a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal, principal and retired as a superintendent.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #147, Elks in Rushville and the Wabash Rotary Club.

He enjoyed golfing, cars of any kind, and weightlifting where he entered many competitions. He loved following the stock market and sports. He traveled to 49 of the 50 states. He was affectionately called, “Cowboy Bob.”

Surviving are his wife of 54 years; Susan Taylor, Carmel, IN, two daughters; Marti Ann Luken, Redondo Beach, CA and Tami (John) Strack, Westfield, IN, four granchildren; Taylor and Kendyl Strack, Jack and Carter Luken, two sisters; Susan Thomas, Madison, IN and Rebecca (Joel) Grow, Rockingham, VA.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Private funeral services were held at Becher Kluesner Funeral Home.