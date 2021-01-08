72-year-old Wanda Fay Gehlhausen, of Birdseye, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at her home.

She was born December 21, 1948, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Raymond and Thelma (Newton) Holzbog; and married Ronald R. Gehlhausen on July 6, 1996, at the Monastery of the Immaculate Conception Chapel in Ferdinand. She retired from Marian Heights Academy as kitchen and housekeeping supervisor. Wanda enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Gehlhausen, who died September 4, 2008; her parents; three brothers, Hershal, Macel and Donald Holzbog; and five sisters, Mabel Linthicum, Marie Riley, Freida “Peachie” Wilkes, Velda Holzbog and Lois Holzbog.

She is survived by four sisters, Kathleen Ingle, Loretta Lytle, Wilma “Necie” Morgan all of Birdseye, Vivian Taylor of Marengo; three brothers, Raymond Lee Holzbog of Taswell, Sammie Holzbog and Roy Holzbog both of English; her Godchild, Swayde Morgan of Birdseye; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, and great-great-nieces/nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the Birdseye Cemetery in Birdseye. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements.