100-year-old Agnes M. (Beier) Dilger, formerly of Fulda, passed away Friday February 19, 2021 in Kentucky. Agnes was born in Fulda, Indiana on January 26, 1921 to Bernard and Theresia (Jacob) Beier. She was united in marriage to Harold Hanser on February 17, 1944 in Fulda. He preceded her in death on May 4, 1974. She was married to Thomas Dilger on May 9, 1981 in Fulda, he preceded her in death on October 3, 1993.

Surviving are three daughters, Carol (Bill) Haake, Bonnie Mullins, and Mary (Joe) Bugala. Four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Sisters Eleanor Schaeffer, Lorine (Leroy) Vogerl, Brother, Richard Beier, and sister-in-laws, Delphine and Ardella Beier. She was preceded in death by a son, Hal Hanser, brothers, Edward, Robert, Hugo, Carl, Linus, and Joe Beier.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at noon CSTon Wednesday February 24, 2021 in Saint Boniface Church, Fulda with burial on Thursday February 25, 2021 in Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. Visitation will be in Saint Boniface Church Wednesday from 11:00 CST until the time of the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.