85-year-old Carol B. Dodge, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, February, 7, 2021, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Carol was born in Corydon, Indiana, on November 2, 1935, to Harlan and Luetta (Gleitz) Bickel. She married Tom Dodge on February 24, 1955, in Pfrimmer’s Chapel in Corydon, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2015.

She was a graduate of Corydon High School and then attended nursing school at University of Louisville.

Carol had worked as a nurse for several years and then was a homemaker.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal’s baseball fan and U of L basketball fan. She enjoyed listening to music.

Surviving are one daughter, Linda (Greg) Brosmer, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Laura (Justin) Roettger and Jennifer Brosmer, and six great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, is one brother, Keith Bickel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carol B. Dodge will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul, or to a favorite charity.