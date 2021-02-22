Jasper man arrested on drug charge after traffic stop

A Jasper man is behind bars after a traffic stop.

34-year-old Zachary Hamilton was pulled over for a moving violation at 7th and Mill Streets on Monday morning.

Hamilton was found to be driving with a suspended license and in possession of a powdery substance identified as heroin and fentanyl.

Hamilton was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center for driving while suspended with a prior conviction and possession of a narcotic drug.