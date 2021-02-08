55-year-old Shawn Todd Denton, of Newburgh, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on January 22, 1966, in Denver, Colorado. Shawn worked at Kimball International as an Information Technologist. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Denton; one sister, Pam Blair; and one brother, Rick Denton.

He is survived by one daughter, Makayla Denton of Floyds Knobs, IN; one son, Cameron Denton of Floyds Knobs, IN; his mother, Dixie Denton of Huntingburg; one sister, Sandy Mangel of Holland; and by one brother, Jack Denton, Jr. of Ashburn, Virginia.

There will be no services held at this time. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements