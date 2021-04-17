81-year-old Dennis C. Dilger, of Mariah Hill, passed away Thursday April 15, 2021 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Dennis was born in Mariah Hill, Indiana on August 2, 1939 to Hubert and Philomena (Daunhauer) Dilger. He was united in marriage to Mary Jane Olinger on October 9, 1965 in Saint Ferdinand Church.

Dennis was the owner/ operator of D. D. Service and Repair for 52 years. He was also a farmer. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi, Mary Help of Christians Church, and Mariah Hill Conservation Club. He was a United States Army Veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horse racing, gardening and playing cards.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Mary Jane Dilger, three sons, Kevin (Sherri) and Keith (Dana) Dilger both of Mariah Hill, and Ken (Heidi) Dilger of Carmel. Six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Five brothers, Bill Dilger of Huntingburg, Jim (Darlene) Dilger of Ferdinand, Leon (Doris) Dilger and Larry (Janet) Dilger both of Mariah Hill, and Earl (Shirley) Dilger of Florida. Two sisters, Marie and Sandy Dilger both of Mariah Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Alvin and Herb Dilger, and a sister Emogene Brames.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday April 20th in Mary Help of Christians Church at 12:00 PM Central Time. Friends may call at the Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 8:00 AM until 11:30 AM Central time on Tuesday. Burial with military rites by Ferdinand Legion Post 124 will be held in the church cemetery following the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dennis’s name to Lange-Fuchs Cancer Center, St. Francis of Assisi Parish or a favorite charity. Online condolence may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.