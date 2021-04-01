60-year-old Orlando Martinez Calderon, of Huntingburg, passed away at 6:31 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born January 1, 1961, in Canton San Antonio Masahuat, Metapan, Santa Ana, El Salvador, to Inasio Calderon Rosales and Mariana Martinez Estrada. Orlando was employed at Farbest Foods for 28 years. He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by three children, Rosa Ayde Martinez Acosta, Dinma Marisela Martinez Acosta and Alexis Martinez all of El Salvador; his mother, Mariana Martinez Estrada; and five siblings, Adan Asuncion Martinez, Gertrudis Martinez Palencia, Eva Asuncion Martinez, Marina A. Martinez and Dimas Martinez.

A funeral mass for Orlando Martinez Calderon will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Saturday, April 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Father Homero Rodriguez will officiate the service. Burial will take place in El Salvador at a later date.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, April 2nd.