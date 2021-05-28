86-year-old Norma L. Seitz, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center in Newburgh, Indiana.

Norma was born in Harbison Township, Haysville, Indiana on July 28, 1934 to Leonard and Eveline (Kieffner) Leistner. She married her husband of 66 years, Edgar G Seitz on June 8, 1954 in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, IN.

She was a homemaker and also retired from GTE Telephone Company.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, and their WELCA Organization. She was also a life member of the V.F.W Post #673 Auxiliary and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #77 Auxiliary. She served as a precinct committee woman for many years.

She was an avid crocheter and mushroom hunter, and enjoyed dancing Saturday nights at the VFW.

Surviving are her husband; Edgar G. Seitz of Jasper, one daughter; Debra Fehribach (Bryan), Jasper, two sons; Leroy (Janice) Seitz and Kent Seitz, both of Jasper, six grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, three step great grandchildren, with one great great grandchild on the way, also one sister; Hilda Mae Angerer of Jasper.

Preceding her in death were her parents, one brother; Raymond Leistner, and one grandson; Chad Fehribach.

Funeral services for Norma L. Seitz will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Paul Cemetery in Haysville.

A visitation will be held from 9 am until the 11 am service time at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the D.A.V. Auxiliary, or a favorite charity.