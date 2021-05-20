74-year-old Ray A. Persohn, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:24 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Ray was born in Jasper Indiana on May 25, 1946 to Urban and Leona (Kleinhelter) Persohn. He married Rose Ann “Rosie” Verkamp on April 18, 1970 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, IN.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and their Men’s Club. He was also a member of the Jasper Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife; Rosie Persohn of Jasper, one son; Scott Persohn (Lana), Fishers, IN, two daughters; Julie Streicher (Greg), Indianapolis, and Andrea Fischer (Doug), Schnellville, seven grandchildren; Ben, Andrew, and Molly Persohn, Kayla and Ashlyn Streicher, and Alex and Drew Fischer, two sisters; Diane Schneider (Tom), Jasper, and Karen Ficker (Paul), Jasper.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one sister; Donna Kluesner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ray Persohn will be held at 11 am. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, IN, with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Schnellville, IN.

A visitation will be held from Noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, and from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass time at Precious Blood Church on Monday. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass at church. A rosary will be prayed at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, Heart to Heart Hospice, the Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund, or a favorite charity.