64-year-old Angela Lynn Law, of Loogootee, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:01 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at her residence.

She was born August 24, 1956, in Huntingburg, to Morris and Anna (Blessinger) Kemper; and married Larry Ray Law on June 28, 2003. Angela graduated from Lockyear College and got her Nursing Degree from V.U.J.C. She worked as a License Practical Nurse; and enjoyed reading, being outdoors and spending the winter months in Florida. She was preceded in death by her father; and husband, Larry Ray Law, who passed away October 26, 2010.

She is survived by four children, Josh Goeppner of Washington, Indiana, Rebecca Goeppner of Colorado, Daniel (Angela) Goeppner of Harker Heights, Texas and Hannah Onken of Washington, Indiana; her mother and step-father, Anna (Harold) Kemper-Smith of Owensboro, Kentucky; her companion, Bret Tedrow of Loogootee; three siblings, Christine Kemper of Hartford, Kentucky, Lisa (Barry) Johnson of Owensboro, Kentucky and Teresa (William Arthur) Justice of Hartford, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Alexandra and MollieGoeppner of Harker Heights, Texas; nieces and nephews, Sarah and Christopher Johnson, Daniel Justice and Anna Kinison; and by her dog, Candy.

A memorial service for Angela Lynn Law will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, the day of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society. The family would like to personally thank Heart 2 Heart Hospice, West Boggs State Park and Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center for their compassion over the last few months.