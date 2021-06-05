82-year-old Cliff E. Adams, of Jasper , Indiana, passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

He was born in Sioux City, Iowa on June 9, 1938. He married Harriet Louise Thompson on March 10, 1962, and she preceded him in death on November 29, 2008.

He retired from the steel mills in Indiana, where he had been an engineer for many years.

He was a member and very active with the Masonic Line Lodge 743 in Jasper. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. He was also a member of the York Rite, Scottish Rite, and Knights Templar.

Surviving are one daughter, Donna (Scott) Celsor, Greendale, WI, three grandchildren, Victoria, Catherine, and Elizabeth, best friend, Shelly Bair, Jasper, IN, and one daughter-in-law, Rebecca (Barry)Swaim-Little, of Florida.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, is one son, Robert T. Adams.

A funeral service for Cliff E. Adams will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the

Becher -Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in Lowell Cemetery in Lowell, Indiana .

A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper. The Masonic Lodge will hold a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday to close the visitation that evening. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital.