Elnora E. Trevault

Elnora E. Tevault, age 94, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Lakewood Assisted Living in Petersburg, Indiana.

Elnora was born in Dubois County, Indiana on March 29, 1927, to Edgar and Elfrieda (Eisenhut) Leistner. The family moved to Pike County in 1933. She attended Otwell School for 12 years and lived all her life in the Otwell community. She married her husband of 38 years, Jim Tevault on February 9, 1974, and he preceded her in death on July 8, 2012.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, and the Petersburg Moose.

She enjoyed ceramics, quilting and loved birds, even collecting Cardinals.

Surviving are one son, David (Shawna) Popp, Otwell, Indiana, one sister, Wilma Jones, Otwell, IN, one sister-in-law, Vonda Leistner, Jasper, IN, one granddaughter, Paige (Kyle) Lewis, one step-grandson, Jackson Deffendall, one great-granddaughter, Lanie Elizabeth Lewis, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one daughter, Judy Cueves, one sister, Louise Leistner, and two brothers, Emil and Alfred Lestner.

A funeral service for Elnora E. Tevault will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Haysville, Indiana. Pastor Tim Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Lakewood Assisted Living Center.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com