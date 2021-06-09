Rita Fuhs 52, of Dale, IN. died on June 5 at Memorial Hospital.

Rita was born January 25, 1969 in Indianapolis, IN. to Roger and Margaret Rust. She was preceded in death by her parents. She enjoyed rescuing animals of all types and had a natural connection with them.

She is survived by her brother Ray (Melissa) Petry of St. Meinrad and her ex-husband Kevin Fuhs of Huntingburg, IN.

There will be a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society.

Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements.