77-year-old Rita M. Kearby, of Jasper, Indiana, formerly of Haysville, Indiana, passed away at 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Rita was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on May 18, 1944, to Harry and Clara (Sendelweck) Fuhrman. She married Norman E. Kearby on November 15, 1969, and he preceded her in death on November 14, 1975.

Rita was a graduate of Northeast Dubois High School.

She retired from ARC Industries in Evansville, where she had worked for several years.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

Rita enjoyed playing Bingo and Turnover, doing puzzles and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Julia (Jason) Stenftenagel, Jasper, IN, Lisa (Donald) James, Jasper, IN, one son-in-law, David Schepers, Celestine, IN, three grandchildren, Camasia (Ryan) Brames, Angela Moore, Donald Schepers, one step grandson, Cole Stenftenagel, one sister, Mary Lou (Richard) Potts, Cannelburg, Indiana, and one brother-in-law Randall (Linda) Roach, French Lick, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two sons, Robin Kearby, Bruce Kelley, daughters, Sherri Schepers, Penny Renee Kearby, who died in infancy, and two sisters, Janet Roach and Barbara Miller.

A funeral service for Rita M. Kearby will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, and on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the Northwood Retirement Community.