51-year-old Annette Jo Hasenour passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 Norton Healthcare Pavilion. She was a graduate of Purdue University, a member of Southeast Christian Church, an Interior Designer, and a loving mom.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James “Jim” and Susan Frances (Backer) Hasenour.

She is survived by her sons, Jacob Samuel and Elijah Daniel Crawford; daughters, Sarah Gabrielle and Anna Elizabeth Crawford; sister, Sharon “Shari” Lynn (Hasenour) Purlee; niece, Moriah Purlee Maldonado (José); and nephews, Josiah Robert, Jonathan James, Jadon Henson, and Jonah Tomas Purlee.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 pm Friday, July 16, 2021 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd (In Middletown) and 10:00 to 11:00 am at Southeast Christian Church Crestwood Campus 6201 Crestwood Station. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the church. Burial with follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, IN

Expressions of Sympathy in lieu of flowers can be made to Hosparus or Gilda’s Club of Kentuckiana.