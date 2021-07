76-year-old Gail A. McComb, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:59 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Gail was born in Saginaw, Michigan, on September 8, 1944, to Edwin and Alberta (Smith) Perry. She married Larry McComb. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2020.

She enjoyed camping, cross stitching, reading, watching “Hee Haw” on television and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and her great- grand baby.

Surviving is one son; Jerry McComb, Lewiston, MI, one daughter; Jennifer (John) Harlin, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren; Isaac and Emily McComb, Abby (Jarred) Keller and Joey Harlin and one great grandson; Zeb Keller.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are her parents, one sister; Joann Perry and one brother; Don Perry.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.