79-year-old Patricia A. “Patty” Hoffman, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:57 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center, in Jasper.

Patty was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 28, 1942, to Urban and Lillian (Lampert) Merkel. She married Ambrose Hoffman on October 20, 1962, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a 1960 graduate of Jasper High School.

She worked at Holiday Liquors in Jasper for 27 years where she retired as a manager.

She was a member of the Ladies of the Moose, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and their St. Anne’s Society.

Patty enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and following them to their sporting events.

Surviving is her husband of 58 years, Ambrose Hoffman, Jasper, IN, one son; Keith (Rachel) Hoffman, Jasper, IN, Kelley (Keith) Fleck, Dubois, IN, five grandchildren; Taylor and Morgan Hoffman, Josh, Nick (Patience) and Jason Fleck, one sister; Betty Harter, one brother; Kenny Merkel.

Preceding her in death are her parents and two sisters; Margie Wolf and Ginger Barclay, two brothers; Larry and Gene Merkel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia A. “Patty” Hoffman will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 2, at the Becher- Kluesner downtown funeral home in Jasper. The St. Ann’s Society will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.