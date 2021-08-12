83-year-old Barbara Skelton of Santa Claus, IN. died at her home in Santa Claus, IN. on , 2021.

Barbara was born in Long Island, NY. on , 1938 to Fred and Dorothy Ris. She attended IU and after graduating was married to Donald Skelton and started teaching at Franklin High School in Franklin, IN., after moving to Las Vegas she was a trainer for the IRS.

She and Don traveled extensively through Europe and the South Pacific, going to Hawaii several times. She enjoyed hosting and playing in their weekly MahJong games with friends. She was a longtime member of the Dale United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Doris Spaleck and her husband of 52 years Don Skelton.

She is survived by a cousin in Texas, several brothers and sisters-in-law. and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on , 2021 from 5 to 8 PM CST at the Dale United Methodist Church.

Services will be held at 10 AM CST on , 2021 at the Dale United Methodist Church, burial will follow in Providence Cemetery at Summerville, IN.