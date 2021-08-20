Delbert Tooley, age 81, of Huntingburg, formerly of Winslow, Indiana, passed away at 7:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born June 28, 1940, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Hilbert and Joyce (Reed) Tooley; and was raised in Stendal where he graduated from Stendal High School. Delbert was a factory worker and retired from OFS. He was a member of the Winslow Church of the Nazarene; and enjoyed rabbit/squirrel hunting, fishing, and pitching horseshoes/washers. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Hilbert Tooley, Jr. and Harold Eugene Tooley.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Gary (Kathy) Tooley of Huntingburg; two grandchildren, Cameron and Mallory; two nieces and a nephew.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021; followed by a graveside service held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, at Augusta Cemetery in Augusta, Indiana. Rev. Joe Decker will officiate at the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Winslow Church of the Nazarene, 106 W. Washington Street, Winslow, IN 47598. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com.