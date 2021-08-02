49-year-old Jason Edward Cunningham, of St. Anthony, Indiana, died suddenly at home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

He was born October 9, 1971, in Hammond, Indiana, to Dale and Lori Cunningham. Jason enjoyed spending time with family, listening to music, fishing and his dogs. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Janet [Woitke] Cunningham; one daughter, Caitlyn Cunningham of Orland Park, Illinois; two stepsons, Adam Florescu and Max Florescu both of Jasper; his parents, Dale (Barb) Cunningham of Saint Anthony and Lori Cunningham of Merrillville; two siblings, Thomas (Cheryl) Cunningham and Jesse Cunningham both of Saint Anthony; and one granddaughter, Millicent Gracia.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. No public services will be held at this time.