66-year-old Karen S. Matheis, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

She was born January 1, 1955, in Riverside, California, to Larry and Susan (Frick) Kemp; and was united in marriage to James Ray Matheis. Karen worked as a realtor and appraiser with TriCounty Appraisals. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg and Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper. She was very active in both churches; and was a member of the Steven Ministries at Holy Family. Karen was an avid gardener, animal lover and enjoyed traveling and family activities.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, James Ray Matheis of Jasper; one daughter, Rachel (Chad) Allen of Seattle, Washington; one son, J.R. (Dianne) Matheis of The Villages, Florida; her parents, Larry and Susan Kemp of Jasper; four brothers, Steve (Linda) Kemp of Dale, Scott (Barbara) Kemp of Texas, Mike (Jacque) Kemp of Jasper and Jeff (Rose) Kemp of the Philippians; one sister, Sherri (Tom) Voegerl of Huntingburg; one grandson, Trey Matheis; and by nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Karen S. Matheis will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, August 4th; and also from 9:00-9:45 a.m., on Thursday, the day of the service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund.