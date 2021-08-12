Ronald Lee “Ron” Henke, of Holland, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, with his loving wife by his side.

Born on January 10, 1955, Ron attended school in Holland and graduated from Southridge High School in 1973. He was proud of both his Holland and Southridge educations, and would make sure you knew he was in the FIRST graduating class of Southridge High School. Ron remained a steadfast supporter of the Southridge Raiders and was a devoted Southridge Raider Booster Club member for his children’s teams – Boys’ Basketball, Baseball, Football, Girls’ Basketball, Volleyball, and Tennis.

It was in his senior year band class at Southridge that he met the love of his life, Ann Schipp, from Huntingburg. Ron and Ann recently celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. They were married at St. Mary’s Church in Huntingburg on July 26, 1980. His favorite activity was traveling with his wife and best friend, Ann, taking her on spontaneous adventures and being sure he took her to every scrapbook store and event in the Midwest.

Ron graduated from Indiana University in 1977 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business and he was an active member of Theta Chi Fraternity. Upon graduation, he began working at Holland Dairy, his family’s business. He stayed in the dairy business until 2013 when he retired from Prairie Farms (formerly Holland Dairy). He was even a member of The Milkman Band!

Ron was extremely loyal to his family and friends. He treasured his siblings, Bev and Steve. The three of them would spend countless hours reminiscing about Holland Dairy and their childhoods. He especially enjoyed his daily (numerous) conversations with Bev while planning their next community project. Ron and Steve would talk for hours each week discussing IU and the many happenings in their families. Ron was always looking for special ways to make his family, friends, and community feel loved and appreciated. Ron truly walked the path of righteousness by God’s side and put all others before himself. He was always thoughtful, gave of himself freely, and never expected anything in return.

You can’t think of Ron Henke without also thinking of Holland. He loved his Holland community. Ron served on numerous committees for the Holland Centennials and Holland Fests. He worked tirelessly to promote every activity in the local community, including the organization of six food distribution giveaways last year. He and Ann served on Holland Park night patrol, and they were huge supporters of the Holland Commons. In his youth, he was a member of the Boy Scouts, an organization he loved. He was also a 44-year member of the Holland Kiwanis.

Ron loved Jesus and he loved Holland United Methodist Church. He enjoyed serving on numerous committees at church. For the last two years, he served on the “Feed My Sheep” Committee at Holland UMC, spending countless hours driving all over the community with Ann to spread joy by delivering meals and groceries to thousands of people. He was a standout member of the Joyful Noise men’s gospel group, as well as the church choir. Ron is certainly putting together a Joyful Noise gospel group in Heaven now that he’s reunited with his best friend, Doug Partenheimer.

He loved singing in choirs and groups. He even wrote and sang a beautiful song for his daughter, Ashley, at her wedding. However, his passion was singing hymns with his granddaughter, Maggie. One of his favorite roles was Papaw. He loved finding any excuse, or no excuse at all, to make a 3-hour drive to surprise visit his granddaughter, Maggie, and granddog, Winston. He always brought gifts.

Ron was an avid sports fan and season-ticket holder of IU Basketball, IU Football, and the Indianapolis Colts. He was also a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, and he recently started following the Chicago White Sox. Ron passed on his love of sports to his son, Ryan, who accompanied him to numerous NCAA, NFL, and MLB games and championships. Ron was the ultimate cheerleader for his teams, family, friends, and community.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Harold “Hank” & Eloise (Caldemeyer) Henke. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Ann; daughter, Ashley (Andy) Moser of Brownsburg; son, Ryan (Emily) Henke of Chicago; granddaughter, the apple of his eye, Maggie Moser; sister, Bev (Joe) Schmutzler of Huntingburg; brother, Steve (Kathy) Henke of Carmel; favorite aunt, Norma Henke; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Holland United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery in Holland. Rev. Keith Chanley will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Holland United Methodist Church in Holland from 3:00-8:00 p.m., Friday; and also at church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ron’s name to support Holland Park, Holland Commons or the Holland United Methodist Church.