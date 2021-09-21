71-year-old Theodore C. “Ted” McAninch, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:46 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Ted was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on September 24, 1949, to Theodore Conrad Jr. and Phyllis Ann (Wilson) McAninch. He married Jane Denny on July 9, 1977, in Loogootee, Indiana.

He was a graduate of Decatur High School in Indianapolis, Indiana and a United States Marine Corp Veteran.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper and the American Legion Post #147.

Ted was a devout Catholic, enjoyed watching football and basketball and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Jane McAninch, Jasper, IN, five daughters, Tammy (Adam) Smith, Canton, GA, Krissy Smith, Loogootee, IN, Audra (Jason) Casey, Northbrook, IL, Jamie Lee (Kevin) Weber, Jasper, IN, Phyllis McAninch, Jasper, IN, 11 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three sisters and one brother.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, James Lee McAninch.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Theodore C. “Ted” McAninch will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Truelove Cemetery in Loogootee, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military grave site rights.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Fund or to a favorite charity.