90-year-old Victor J. “Vic” Teder, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:48 am on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Vic was born on the family farm in Celestine, Indiana on February 5, 1931 to William R. and Rose F. (Prechtel) Teder. He had two marriages. His first was to Helen Bachman on April 14, 1956. She preceded him in death on July 7th, 1984. His second marriage was to Nancy Schuch on July 3, 1988.

He was a graduate of the Dubois High School Class of 1949 and was a U.S. Army veteran, who served in the Korean War and was a member of the Jasper VFW Post #673 and the American Legion Post #147.

He was devoted to his faith and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, serving on the Parish Council. He loved listening to Nancy cantor masses, especially when she sang “Ave Maria”. He was a lifelong member of the Jasper Knights of Columbus.

Vic loved cars all of his life, so he made it his occupation for more than 45 years. In 1962 he was appointed Sales Manager for Bob Luegers Motors, serving the area until he retired in 2000. He sold cars to many generations, was easy to talk to and very loyal to his customers. He sold to or knew most everyone in the county. His sons often heard “You Vic’s Boy?” after introductions and were proud of their father’s accomplishments.

He loved to play golf and talk about his hole-in-one on #7 at the old County Club. He played into his late eighties in senior leagues locally and was known for making pressure putts. He loved to watch golf and basketball on TV while enjoying his favorite ice cream and hot decaf coffee.

Surviving is his wife, Nancy Teder of Jasper, three sons, Jeff Teder (Beth), Jasper, John Teder (Cindy), Nashville, TN, and Kevin Teder, Naples, FL, one step-son, Philip Schuch (Vania), Darian, CT, one step-daughter, Angeline Huffman (Greg), Winter Springs, FL, ten grandchildren; Jordan Teder, Mallory Meyer, Makenzie Teder, Jillian Teder, Stephanie Teder, Blake Teder, Christian Huffman, Caleb Huffman, Maximilian Schuch, and Junior Stahl, one great grandchild, Lucas Meyer, one sister, Dorothy Weidenbenner (Bernie), Jasper, and one sister-in-law, Julie Teder, Cary, NC.

Preceding him in death besides his first wife was one grandchild, Jessica Teder, two sisters, Lucille Luegers and Marie Kuper, and three brothers, Lawrence, Linus, and Ed Teder.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Victor J. “Vic” Teder will be held at Noon on Friday, September 24, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The VFW Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9 am until 11:30 am on Friday September 24, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Church “Our Time” Renovation Capital Campaign or to a favorite charity.