Wilstem Wildlife Park announces the return of the Fall Festival of Lights

Wilstem Wildlife Park is offering a safe alternative to pumpkin patches and trick or treating again this year!

The Fall Festival Lights returns to the park from September 24th to October 30th and is $25 per vehicle.

It will be a one-and-a-half-mile-long Halloween and Fall-themed drive-thru light show! The show will feature large-scale light installations of a Halloween town, witches brew, ghosts & ghouls, spiders, a graveyard, Frank and friends, two light tunnels, and much more!

Guests can also add on a Twilight Drive-Thru Safari or Twilight Wagon Tour to your Fall Festival of Lights for a FULL experience!

Arrive between 6:00 and 7:00 and experience the Drive-Thru Safari.

Guests will have the opportunity, if they choose, to park and visit our Roos and Crew barn to see even more animals!

Loop back around to the Wilstem entrance afterward to cue up for the Fall Festival of Lights! The cost for the Twilight Safari self-guided tour is $25 for adults, $20 for children ages 3-12, and $23 for seniors 65 plus.

The cost for the Wagon Safari guided tour is $39 for adults, $34 for children ages 3-12, and $37 for seniors 65 plus.

Tickets for both events can be purchased at wilstem.com.