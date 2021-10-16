77-year-old Glenn Thomas Eckert, of Huntingburg, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his residence.

He was born March 12, 1944, in Huntingburg, to Henry and Beatrice (Johnson) Eckert. Glenn retired from ironworking in 1999. He was a member of Ironworkers Local 103, the V.F.W., and charter member of the Eagles. He loved his family, fishing, dancing, hunting, and his cows. He was preceded in death by his parents; and seven siblings, Eugene, David, Harvey, Ronnie, Bobby, Kay Ann Eckert and Peggy Kupper.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (nee Buechlein) Eckert of Huntingburg; daughter, Dawn (Jay) Giesler of Huntingburg; three grandkids, Dillon Giesler (Abigail Matheis) of Jasper, Dakota Giesler (Katie Jerger) and Jaylyn Giesler (Derek Hoffman) both of Huntingburg; special friend, John Lechner of Huntingburg; four siblings, Randy Eckert and Jerry Eckert both of Huntingburg, Timmie Eckert of Washington and Janet Massengill of Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Barbara Eckert and Darlene Eckert; brother-in-law, Ron Buechlein; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will take place at a later date. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. There will be no visitation.