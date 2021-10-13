James Edward “Jim Ed” Kaiser, 61, of Eckerty, IN passed away on , 2021 at Memorial Jasper Hospital.

He was born to Clarence James (Jim) and Doris (Snider) Kaiser on , 1960 in Jasper, IN.

Jim Ed was dedicated to his family. He was an avid photographer and enjoyed studying astronomy. Jim Ed was a member of the Wickliffe United Methodist Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge 432 at Newton Stewart and was also a member of the Indiana Farm Bureau.

He is preceded in death by his mother Doris Kaiser.

Jim Ed is survived by his father Clarence James Kaiser, sisters; Jackie (Dave) Heisterberg, Kathy (Bill) Stroube, and Milly Kaiser, his nieces and nephews; Bryan (Deanna) Stroube, Samuel (Eda) Stroube, John Heisterberg, Clara (Paul) Acra, and his great nieces and nephews; Leo, Ellis and Everett Stroube and Colton Acra.

The family will have a graveside funeral service at 2:00 pm at the Wickliffe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of James Edward Kaiser to the Community Foundation of Crawford County (CFCC) Wickliffe United Methodist Church Fund, 4030 E. Goodman Ridge Road Box D, Marengo, IN 47140.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhome.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James Edward Kaiser.